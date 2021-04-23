IN BRIEF: Energy Transfer, Penn. prosecutor settle Mariner East public nuisances

A Pennsylvania county prosecutor who accused Energy Transfer LP of public nuisance has reached an agreement with the pipeline operator in state court under which it will pay for third-party environmental audits during the $2.5 billion expansion of its Mariner East oil and gas pipeline.

In a proposed consent decree announced on Thursday, the Dallas, Texas-based company and Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan also agreed in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas that the county will oversee, with inspections, the construction of the 23-mile portion of the line that runs through it so as to cut down on alleged incidents of water pollution.

