Energy publisher sues BMO, alleging copyright violations

Energy publisher Energy Intelligence Group has sued two units of Canada’s BMO Financial Group, alleging that they violated copyright laws by illegally sharing copies of the publisher’s newsletters with employees who had no subscription.

Filed on Thursday in Chicago federal court, the lawsuit said Toronto-based securities firm BMO Nesbitt bought one subscription each to two newsletters and then distributed them to employees throughout the company and to Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RtFfNd