Coronavirus not expected to hit China energy purchases under trade deal - U.S. energy secretary

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Thursday he does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to affect China’s agreement in the recent trade deal to buy more than $50 billion in U.S. oil, gas and coal over two years.

“It’s hard to tell,” Brouillette told reporters in Washington. “I don’t have any expectations at the moment that it will. I think the Chinese have every intention of honoring their agreements.”