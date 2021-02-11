U.S. energy regulator to create environmental justice position - chairman

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said on Thursday that the panel will create a senior position on environmental justice, to make sure new energy projects, such as pipelines and terminals, are not unfair to minority communities.

“I believe that the Commission should more aggressively fulfill its responsibilities to ensure our decisions don’t unfairly impact historically marginalized communities,” Richard Glick, a Democrat recently appointed by President Joe Biden, told reporters in teleconference about the reasoning for the position.