U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission commissioner Bernard McNamee will not seek another term at the agency when his current one expires in June, he said in a statement on Thursday.

The move raises the possibility that FERC could lose its working quorum of three commissioners needed to take major energy policy actions for the second time in three years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RkbArC