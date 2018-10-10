U.S. heating costs likely to be higher this winter than last - EIA

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most U.S. households should expect higher heating costs this winter (October through March) compared with last winter, according to the federal government’s Winter Fuels Outlook, which will be released in full at 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Wednesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a summary of the report that the increased costs are mainly the result of higher prices for heating fuels since temperatures are expected to be similar to last winter in much of the country. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)