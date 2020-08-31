IN BRIEF: 1st Circuit reinstates air permit for Atlantic Bridge pipeline compressor

A federal appeals court on Monday reversed its previous decision to cancel an air pollution permit to build a natural gas compressor in eastern Massachusetts for an Enbridge unit’s interstate natural gas pipeline expansion project.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier agreed with the town of Weymouth and other plaintiffs that Massachusetts regulators had botched their review of an Algonquin Gas Transmission’s best-available-technology analysis for its Atlantic Bridge Project permit application. But in Monday’s ruling, the panel reasoned that vacating the permit no longer made sense because it now appeared likely that permission to move ahead with the project would withstand legal scrutiny.

