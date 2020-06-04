1st Circuit vacates air permit for Atlantic Bridge Project compressor station

A federal court of appeals has canceled an air pollution permit to build a natural gas compressor in eastern Massachusetts for an Enbridge unit’s interstate natural gas pipeline expansion project.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a consolidated case on Wednesday that the town of Weymouth, nearby municipalities and citizen groups got it right when they argued the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MDEP) acted arbitrarily and capriciously when evaluating favorably Algonquin Gas Transmission’s best-available-technology analysis for its Atlantic Bridge Project permit application.

