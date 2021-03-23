2nd Circuit denies N.Y. challenge to FERC greenlight of $500 mln natgas pipeline

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied a bid by New York to overturn a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision that says it rejected too late a certification for a $500 million natural gas pipeline – despite an agreement that pushed back the state’s deadline to make a decision.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that New York waived its authority under the Clean Water Act (CWA) to deny National Fuel Gas Supply Corp a water-quality certification for the upstate New York section of its 96-mile Northern Access line because a one-year deadline to act on requests for certification was unlawfully extended when the company and the state agreed to do so.

