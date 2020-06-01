5th Circuit won't revisit permit process for Texas Exxon plant

A federal appeals court denied on Friday a bid by two environmental groups to have the Environmental Protection Agency reevaluate a state permit for the construction of a new Exxon Mobil Corp ethylene plant in eastern Texas.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) and the Sierra Club’s petition saying the agency’s reasoning for not applying more stringent federal standards was sufficient.

