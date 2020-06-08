6th Circuit rules Enbridge pipeline spill plan adequate

A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s approval of Enbridge’s oil-spill response plans for a Wisconsin-to-Ontario pipeline did not require additional environmental or endangered species analyses.

A divided three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed on Friday a lower court ruling, saying it had misread the extent of DOT’s discretion when finding that its Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)had approved the response plans without properly reviewing their compliance with the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

