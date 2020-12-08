9th Circuit cancels approval of Alaska offshore oil project

A court of appeals canceled the approval of what could become the country’s first offshore oil production facility in federal Arctic waters in a ruling on Monday that finds the Department of Interior botched various environmental analyses before authorizing the estimated 70,000 barrels-a-day project off the northern coast of Alaska.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed environmental groups a victory with a ruling that says the DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by failing to account for increased carbon emissions overseas that HilCorp Alaska’s Liberty project in the Beaufort Sea could engender from the burning of the oil that it would produce.

