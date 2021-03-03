Biden DOJ backs Trump-era solar-panel tariffs at trade court

The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Court of International Trade to toss a lawsuit by a solar trade group and domestic solar-farm developers that claims Trump-era tariffs on imported solar panels violate a trade statute.

Department of Justice attorneys on Monday sought to dismiss the lawsuit by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and some of its members that claims President Donald Trump’s reimposition of tariffs on some imported solar panels violates the Trade Act of 1974.

