Big oil asks to pause climate-case remand to petition SCOTUS

Energy companies accused by California municipalities of maintaining a nuisance by promoting and selling fossil fuels while knowing that burning those fuels would contribute to climate change have asked a federal appeals court to pause a mandate sending the case back to state court, so that they may petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

Defendant Chevron Corporation, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to stay its mandate remanding the six cases to give it time to ask the high court whether the appeals court rightly limited its jurisdiction to reviewing only part of the arguments articulated in the appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PWm6UJ