Boulder voters send legal battle between city, XCel Energy to settlement

A ballot initiative that on Thursday the city of Boulder said voters had passed paves the way to suspending a multimillion-dollar legal battle between XCel Energy and the city by replacing a plan to municipalize the utility’s electrical distribution system with a franchise agreement.

According to unofficial results last updated late on Wednesday, more than 53% of the Colorado city’s voters approved a proposal to enter a 20-year franchise agreement with XCel to meet reduced carbon-emission goals they previously hoped to attain by acquiring the company’s distribution system.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jZmZYZ