Couple recovering from COVID sues Texas utility over storm outages

A Houston-area couple accused an electric grid operator and an electric utility in Texas state court of being negligently unprepared for weather conditions that led to a loss of power this week after a crippling winter storm.

Mauricio and Daysi Marin, who live southwest of Houston, claim in Texas District Court for Harris County that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc acted with gross negligence by cutting their electricity with no warning, thereby “threaten(ing)” the life of Mauricio, who is recovering from COVID-19.

