D.C. Circuit tosses biofuel maker's complaint that new guidance will cost it valuable credits

A federal appeals court on Friday denied a challenge by leading ethanol maker POET Biorefining, LLC who accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of making it impossible to certify its corn-fiber-derived ethanol under a renewable-fuel program.

A split three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied part of a petition by the company, concluding that EPA guidance that requires cellulosic-ethanol makers like POET to use a methodological gold standard that is not yet determined to certify their fuel under the Clean Air Act’s Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) program is not arbitrary nor capricious.

