Despite second rebuff, in fed court, enviros say only beginning to litigate Line 3

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has denied a bid by tribal and environmental groups to halt the construction of Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota, the second time in two weeks the groups failed to freeze the ongoing construction.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Sunday rejected a motion to preliminarily enjoin the construction in the case against the Corps of Engineers, saying the plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed on their National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Clean Water Act (CWA) claims that allege the Corps botched its risk assessment of potential spills of the heavier, harder-to-clean oil the replacement line will carry.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cWLKFk