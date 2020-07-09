DOI beats NEPA challenge to ConocoPhillips leases in Alaskan petroleum reserve at 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior had taken all necessary steps to gauge potential environmental risks from oil-and-gas leases it made in northern Alaska.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that had approved seven leases issued to ConocoPhillips in 2018 in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, ruling that an environmental risk assessment published five years before the auction was broad enough in scope that it also authorized the sales under federal law.

