Environmental groups claim BLM bungled approval for ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

Six environmental and community groups are suing the Trump administration in Anchorage federal court for allegedly granting premature approval to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips’ $3 billion plan for drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a wilderness area along the state’s North Slope oil fields.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, the Sierra Club, Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic and others accused the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) of violating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other environmental statutes by approving the project earlier this year despite “scant and insufficient information” about it.

