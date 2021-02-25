Enviros' lawsuit v. BLM over management plan for 16 million acres advances

Environmental groups can proceed with a lawsuit in federal court that alleges the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) improperly assessed the environmental risks of plans that allow mining in a coal-rich region of Montana and Wyoming, a federal judge in the state has ruled.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls ruled on Wednesday that the Western Organization of Resource Councils and others can move forward with their claims that two BLM plans that allow leasing for coal mining within a 16 million-acre area of underground mineral estate in the Powder River Basin violate the National Environmental Policy Act due to the agency’s failure to consider air pollution from coal combustion.

