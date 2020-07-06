FERC asks Congress for more time to act on rehearing requests

Two commissioners of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) asked Congress on Thursday for new legislation that would extend the time period that FERC has to consider rehearing appeals but also bar the construction of pipelines until opposing parties have had their administrative challenges known as rehearing request heard.

The statement comes two days after an en banc federal appeals court held FERC cannot extend its deadline to act on the administrative appeals beyond the 30-day limit specified in the Natural Gas Act, as it has done through so-called tolling orders for virtually every pipeline-certification case over the past 17 years.

