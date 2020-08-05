IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit rejects oil biz group's challenge to federal royalties rule

A federal appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court decision that had partly granted the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) challenge of a rule penalizing oil and gas producers who underreport their output on federally leased land.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals ruled the industry group lacked standing to challenge amendments to the rule by the Office of Natural Resources Revenue (ONRR) that clarify when oil and gas companies must pay civil penalties for the violations that result in smaller royalties paid to the federal government.

