IN BRIEF: 12 AGs ask 2nd Circuit to vacate Trump-era loopholes for appliances

A coalition of Democratic attorneys general sued the U.S. Department of Energy in federal appellate court Tuesday to undo what it said were last-minute measures by the Trump administration that weakened national energy-conservation standards.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her peers from states including California and Illinois are asking the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the legality of two rules issued on Jan. 15 that they say wrongly loosen energy-efficiency standards for residential gas furnaces and gas commercial water heaters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rTDLxq