IN BRIEF: 14 AGs tell Biden alarmed at 'unilateral' cancelling of Keystone XL

The attorney general of Montana has led a coalition of 14 attorneys general who in a letter to President Joe Biden urge him to reconsider his decision to revoke the permit needed to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline, and warn they are “reviewing available legal options.”

“We write with alarm regarding your unilateral and rushed decision to revoke the 2019 Presidential Permit” for the line, the letter initiated by Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen says.

