IN BRIEF: 14 states, enviros knock Trump admin for overdue energy-conservation standards

A coalition of 14 states led by New York and a separate coalition of environmental groups both sued the Trump administration in Manhattan federal court on Monday, accusing it of flouting the law by failing to update national energy-efficiency standards for 25 categories of products from dishwashers to furnaces.

The states, which also include California and Michigan, and the green groups led by the Natural Resources Defense Council, claim in similar lawsuits that Trump’s Department of Energy missed deadlines imposed by the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) to issue the new standards for consumer and industrial products.

