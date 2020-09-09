IN BRIEF: 15 AGs sue Trump over expanded Alaska oil development

A coalition of 15 attorneys general sued the Trump administration in Alaska federal court on Wednesday over its decision last month to open the sensitive coastal plain of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.

The coalition, led by Washington AG Bob Ferguson and Massachusetts AG Maura Healey, sued in U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska over the plan finalized on Aug. 17 to lease areas of the pristine wilderness area for oil and gas exploration. They argue the plan is at odds with the purposes of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, the statute that created the Arctic refuge.

