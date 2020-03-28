IN BRIEF: 6th Circuit sends Mich. AG's propane class action back to state court

A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Michigan’s attorney general’s class action against AmeriGas Partners LP for illegally pricing propane belongs in state court.

A three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the 2018 class action against Michigan’s largest provider of residential propane could not be removed under the 2005 federal Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) because the attorney general is not a member of the class, a requirement to bring a federal class action.

