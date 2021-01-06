IN BRIEF: BLM freezes 53 Colorado oil leases in deal with environmentalists

The Bureau of Land Management settled a federal lawsuit by environmentalists on Wednesday by agreeing to hold off on permitting for drilling on oil and natural gas leases spanning 45,000 acres in western Colorado.

The agreement in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado provides that BLM will first look further into the potential environmental impacts of producing oil and gas at the 53 leases at the heart of the case before it considers drilling permit applications from leaseholders.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3biMcNk