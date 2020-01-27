IN BRIEF: Consol Energy to settle gender discrimination lawsuit by its former president

A judge in a Pennsylvania federal court has canceled a trial due to start on Monday after coal producer Consol Energy Inc and its former president said they were in the process of settling a lawsuit in which she had accused the company of paying her less because she is a woman.

U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan in Pittsburgh said in an order entered late on Friday that the lawyers representing Katharine Fredriksen and Consol had informed her by email they had resolved the lawsuit, days before trial was set to begin, though they had not yet filed documents finalizing the settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t2grV3