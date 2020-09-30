IN BRIEF: Court freezes fuel-saving standards for truck trailers

An Obama-era rule designed to maximize the fuel efficiency of tractor trailers and set to take effect on Jan. 1 has been put on hold following a federal appeals court order.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Tuesday granted the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association’s (TTMA) motion to stay the fuel-economy standards which the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) jointly finalized in 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cJKC5S