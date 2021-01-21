IN BRIEF: Court halts three last-minute Trump biofuel waivers

A federal appeals court on Thursday put on hold three biofuel waivers President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency granted small oil refineries a day before Trump left office.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ordered an administrative stay of EPA’s Jan. 19 decision to grant the waivers after ethanol trade association the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) said in a lawsuit and emergency motion for a stay that exempting the refineries from fulfilling Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program obligations would harm the ethanol industry by suddenly depressing the mostly corn-based fuel’s prices.

