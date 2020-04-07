IN BRIEF: Delaware judge rules port can't block oil access amid pandemic

A Delaware state judge has issued a temporary restraining order to keep a commercial Delaware port operator in Wilmington from blocking an oil servicing company’s access to its fuel-storage tanks, hours after it filed a lawsuit arguing the business was “essential” amid the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

Delaware Court of Chancery Judge J. Travis Laster on Monday enjoined GT Wilmington USA, LLC from blocking plaintiffs Buckeye Partners, L.P. and Buckeye PT Terminals LP from the Port of Wilmington, which it manages, or otherwise blocking its customers from accessing the facility. The order contains no expiration date.

