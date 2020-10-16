IN BRIEF: Department of Energy 'secret' coal council targeted by lawsuit

A coal policies advisory group that, under the Trump administration, has steered the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) toward subsidized coal extraction is unlawfully operating behind closed doors, a network of community organizations claims in a lawsuit in Great Falls, Montana federal court.

The Western Organization of Resource Councils (WORC) sued the DOE on Thursday on grounds that its federal advisory committee, the National Coal Council (NCC), has been operating “in secret” in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) rather than allowing public participation as it consistently recommends financial support for coal extraction.

