IN BRIEF: Despite 'inconsistent precedent,' judge OKs New Mexico oil and gas leases

A federal judge in Albuquerque has denied a bid by an environmental group to vacate 68,000 acres of oil and gas leases in the state’s south, ruling that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) had not failed to assess the move’s contribution to climate change.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Brack ruled that in view of “inconsistent precedent” on whether BLM must analyze with specific data the effect of its leases on climate change, the agency had not violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it sold leases in the Permian Basin in 2017 and 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gdqjO8