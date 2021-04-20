IN BRIEF: DOI appeals court ruling halting Montana coal mine expansion

The Department of the Interior has appealed a lower court ruling that said it should have used an Obama-era protocol for measuring emissions’ impact when determining whether to authorize the expansion of a Navajo-owned coal mine in Montana, a filing in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals showed on Tuesday.

The DOI is appealing a Montana federal judge’s February decision that agreed in part with claims by WildEarth Guardians and others that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it sanctioned plans to expand the Spring Creek surface coal mine, in the state’s south, by 1,100 acres.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3v6kwSG