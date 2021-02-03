IN BRIEF: Enbridge's Line 3 beats latest effort to shut it down in Minn. state court

Indigenous and environmental groups have failed to freeze the ongoing construction of Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota after a state appellate court ruled that state regulators did not abuse their discretion by allowing the work to proceed.

Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Denise Reilly on Tuesday denied the plaintiffs’ motions to stay the construction in a consolidated case pitting Indian tribes and Friends of the Headwaters against the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), saying she deferred to the regulator’s determination that the potential environmental harm of pausing the construction outweighs that of proceeding.

