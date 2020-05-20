IN BRIEF: Enviro group files FOIA suit over coronavirus aid for energy industry

An environmental group sued on Tuesday in Washington D.C. federal court the U.S. Department of the Treasury, alleging that it has failed to produce public records of oil, gas and coal companies that have sought emergency aid under a federal coronavirus emergency fund.

The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) claims that the department has failed to take action on its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records of applications by 91 fossil fuel companies to a $454 billion pot of money for impacted businesses that Treasury was provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

