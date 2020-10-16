IN BRIEF: Enviro groups sue DOE over energy conservation rule for appliances

A U.S. Department of Energy rule that changes how the department selects new energy-efficiency standards for appliances like air conditioning units and refrigerators will lead to the adoption of less stringent ones in violation of federal energy law, a coalition of environmental groups said in a lawsuit on Friday.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club and others petitioned the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking that it review a DOE rule that, when it takes effect on Monday, they say will unlawfully give too much importance to manufacturers’ costs while discounting energy conservation, in violation of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA).

