IN BRIEF: Enviros ask FERC to reconsider approval of $43 bln Alaska natural gas project

A coalition of environmental groups and an Alaskan village have asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider its authorization of Alaska Gasline Development Corp’s proposed $43.4 billion Alaska liquefied natural gas export project.

Four environmental groups including the Northern Alaska Environmental Center and the Chickaloon Village Traditional Council on Monday filed with the regulatory body a request for rehearing, claiming that when FERC earlier this year approved the project designed to liquefy 3.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas for sale to customers in the Asia-Pacific region it failed to consider its impact on endangered species and climate change.

