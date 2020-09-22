IN BRIEF: Enviros challenge approval of $43 bln Alaska LNG project

Environmental groups challenged the federal government’s authorization of the construction of a proposed $43.4 billion Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in federal appeals court in Washington D.C.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club on Monday sued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), alleging that its May 21 approval of Alaska Gasline Development Corp’s project to export natural gas to Asia ignored its impacts on climate change and endangered wildlife, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

