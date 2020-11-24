IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over Trump rule postponing coal-ash pond closures

Environmental groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in federal appeals court on Tuesday over a Trump administration rule they say endangers public health by allowing coal plants to continue dumping toxic coal ash on site.

The Labadie Environmental Organization, the Sierra Club and others asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to review an August rule that gives coal-fired power plants more time to comply with Obama-era clean water rules that prohibit dumping ash into unlined pits.

