IN BRIEF: EPA, Gulf Oil and fuel supplier settle over noncompliant gasoline

The Environmental Protection Agency and two gasoline producers, including Gulf Oil Limited Partnership, have entered agreements to settle allegations that they have failed to meet fuel-quality standards.

In the two proposed deals, the EPA on Friday asked federal courts in Boston and in Fort Pierce, Florida to approve a $5.1 million penalty on George E. Warren LLC (GEW), a commercial supplier and blender of refined petroleum products, and a $2.4 million one on Gulf Oil in exchange for dropping claims that the companies violated requirements for cleaner gasoline and other Clean Air Act standards that aim to limit pollution from motor vehicles.

