Westlaw News
July 23, 2020 / 9:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: FERC gets time to stop using tolling orders in delay judicial review delays

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. on Thursday granted a request by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for several more weeks to implement a landmark court opinion ordering the regulator to act more swiftly on challenges to its pipeline-related decisions.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said FERC now has until Oct. 5 to comply with the court’s July 1 ruling that held the energy regulator cannot repeatedly use 30-day tolling orders to block pipeline opponents from challenging its decisions in court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2WRVHuV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below