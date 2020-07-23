IN BRIEF: FERC gets time to stop using tolling orders in delay judicial review delays

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. on Thursday granted a request by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for several more weeks to implement a landmark court opinion ordering the regulator to act more swiftly on challenges to its pipeline-related decisions.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said FERC now has until Oct. 5 to comply with the court’s July 1 ruling that held the energy regulator cannot repeatedly use 30-day tolling orders to block pipeline opponents from challenging its decisions in court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2WRVHuV