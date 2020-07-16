IN BRIEF: FERC rejects challenge to state control over net metering

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Wednesday rejected a high-stakes bid by a group who sought an order giving the federal government rather than states control over programs that require utilities to purchase surplus power generated by customers with rooftop solar panels.

FERC commissioners unanimously dismissed the April petition by the New England Ratepayers Association (NERA) over so-called net-metering, FERC chairman Neil Chatterjee said on Twitter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32ptCyH