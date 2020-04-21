IN BRIEF: FERC sued over price increase for renewable electricity generators

Four environmental and advocacy groups have challenged in court a recent order by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that they claim unlawfully increases customers’ price for renewably-generated electricity on the largest power grid operator in the United States.

The Natural Resources Defense Counsel, Sierra Club and others sued FERC on Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, accusing the energy regulator of violating the 1920 Federal Power Act (FPA) when in December it adopted a revised “Minimum Offer Price Rule” (MOPR) for the PJM Interconnection grid, which serves 65 million people from New Jersey to Illinois.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zlLKgv