August 26, 2020 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Four U.S. men charged in multimillion-dollar scheme to export Iranian oil to China

Sebastien Malo

Four U.S. men have been charged by U.S. authorities with conspiring to evade economic sanctions against Iran by selling Iranian oil to Chinese buyers for a potential profit of $28 million a month.

The four men indicted on Tuesday in Philadelphia federal court each face maximum prison time of 45 years and a fine of $1.75 million if they are found guilty of trying to illegally send two shipments of oil a month to a refinery in China.

