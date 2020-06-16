IN BRIEF: Gov't can cancel 30-year-old gas lease on sacred Blackfeet land - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Interior rightfully canceled an oil and gas lease in northwest Montana first issued to a Louisiana company over 30 years ago.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed a lower court decision that had reinstated the lease in the Badger-Two Medicine region, finding that its earlier rescinding did not violate the Administrative Procedure Act due to the delayed decision nor because the leaseholder, Solenex LLC, alleged it lost money with the deal.

