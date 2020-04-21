IN BRIEF: Green groups challenge approval of Texas gas terminal citing rare wildcat

Two environmental groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) in federal appeals court on Monday, challenging its approval of a nearly $3 billion natural gas export facility in southern Texas over claims it threatens the endangered ocelot.

The Sierra Club and Defenders for Wildlife sued the FWS in 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, asking the court to review whether the agency violated the Endangered Species Act (ESA) when finding that the planned construction of Annova LNG at the port in Brownsville, Texas would not threaten the survival of the medium-sized wildcat, thought to number only about 60 specimens in the United States.

