IN BRIEF: Judge signs off Michigan AG, Enbridge agreement Line 5 can remain open, for now

A Michigan state court judge signed off on an agreement Thursday between Michigan’s attorney general and Enbridge Inc that resolves the state’s bid to immediately shut down the Canadian company’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

Circuit Court for the 30th Judicial Circuit Judge James Jamo authorized the deal under which the oil pipeline, which was restarted on Sept. 10 after it was partially shut down due to damage to its anchoring system, is no longer the target of a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel over safety concerns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33RVSco